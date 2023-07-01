Delta-Q Technologies adds to RQ series with the RQ700 high-performance charger

Battery charging solutions provider Delta-Q Technologies released the RQ700. The latest product expands the company’s RQ series of chargers designed for light electric vehicles, outdoor power equipment and industrial pallet trucks.

“We designed the RQ700 to meet the evolving requirements of our OEM customers’ applications and growing production volumes,” said Lloyd Gomm, vice president of business development and marketing at Delta-Q Technologies. “The RQ700’s simplicity, compact size and ease of on-board integration is a game-changer for high-volume OEMs seeking a cost-effective charging solution.”

The RQ700 features a 700-watt power output, the new RQ700 is available in 24, 36 and 48 VDC options. The charger also features a 12 VDC, 400 milliamp (mA) auxiliary power supply to operate system components. For example, after a battery management system (BMS) enters sleep mode, the charger can wake up the BMS and power telematics and other components to ensure the battery is operational even after powering down. This feature enables flexibility, safety and integration with lithium batteries.

The RQ700 comes complete with installation cables that are tested and validated by the company’s engineering team and is designed to withstand automotive shock and vibration and are fully sealed. According to the company, the onboard microprocessor delivers precise charging even at a low state of charge. The charger comes with three built-in LEDs to indicate charging status, errors and faults and a push button to select charge algorithms in the field or on production lines.

The RQ700 is now available for sampling.