Denios new lithium-ion battery stations offer safe storage and transport

Denios, a designer and manufacturer of storage containers for hazardous materials, created lithium-ion stations. Designed specifically for storing lithium-ion batteries, the company said the stations are ideal for storing new, questionable, damaged, defective or end-of-life lithium-ion batteries typically found in small handheld devices.

Available in two standard sizes, the stations allow the storage storing and transportation of batteries up to 100 watts typically used in devices including power tools, forklifts, cars and more. The lithium-ion battery station has vents for passive ventilation and features a lockable hinged lid and doors. It also includes optional shelving and fire extinguishers.

With 2 hours of fire resistance, the containers protect against fire hazards due to thermal runaway, deep discharge, mechanical deformation or chemical reaction. Each unit includes thermo-dissipative media (class D fire), and visual identification on all sides to alert emergency personnel of contents and hazards. It follows guidelines within the National Fire Protection Association 704, IFC 608, FM 5-55 and applicable EPA regulations.