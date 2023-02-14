Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Develon adds new mini excavator to its lineup

February 14, 2023 -  By
0 Comments

Develon (formerly Doosan Infracore construction equipment) unveiled a new mini excavator in the -7 series, the DX89R-7.

The new DX89R-7 mini excavator replaces the DX85R-3 and features greater lifting capacity and more horsepower. This machine comes equipped with Develon’s engine and diagnostics tool. The mini excavator boasts a reduced-tail-swing feature.

Develon, formerly Doosan Infracore construction equipment, unveiled its newest mini excavator in the -7 series, the DX89R-7, which features greater lifting capacity and more horsepower. (Photo: Develon)

Develon, formerly Doosan Infracore construction equipment, unveiled the DX89R-7, which features greater lifting capacity and more horsepower. (Photo: Develon)

“The new 9-metric-ton DX89R-7 excavator is a bridge between our smaller mini excavators and our crawler excavators,” said Thomas Lee, director of product management at Develon. “It gives our customers the flexibility of a mini excavator with more power and dig depth they may need without moving up to a larger machine.”

The DX89R-7 is powered by a Tier 4-compliant D24 diesel engine and an auxiliary hydraulic flow allows operators to use hydraulic-powered attachments with the mini excavator.

The new mini excavator boasts an increased machine operating weight and a new counterweight design to provide better stability for increased lifting capacity. Traction force is also higher in the new DX89R-7 due to the machine’s higher weight, meaning customers can push material more efficiently with a dozer blade.

A thumb switch on the left joystick controls the excavator’s boom swing. Customers can configure their new DX89R-7 with an optional long arm. The long arm provides nearly 2 feet of additional dig depth and reach.

Quick coupler piping comes standard for the new DX89R-7 mini excavator. Customers can also add an optional second set of hydraulics to operate multi-functional attachments. A blade float feature allows the blade to follow the contours of the ground without operator input. 

The machine improved vents throughout the cab, heated seats and fold-up pedals for additional floor space. An open canopy with a roll-over protective structure (ROPS) is also available.

The new DX89R-7 comes standard with an 8-inch touch screen, which enables operators to quickly read machine performance indicators and change machine settings. A rear-view camera can be viewed from the touch screen. An optional 360-degree all-around view monitoring (AVM) system is also available. LED lights can be installed on both the front and rear of the DX89R-7. Bluetooth audio allows operators to communicate easier without removing their hands from the joystick controls.

The new DX89R-7 excavator has a swing-open tailgate and side-access hood, providing easy access to the excavator’s engine and pump package, valve bank, cooling system and hydraulic system. A centralized grease bank makes it simple for the operators to properly add grease to the machine.

Additional maintenance features include a battery disconnect switch and color-coded and labeled wiring and hydraulic hoses.

Related Articles

Caterpillar intros two new mini excavator ease-of-use features
Caterpillar expands tilt rotation system for mini excavators
Caterpillar debuts electric mini excavator, compact wheel loader prototypes
Yanmar Compact Equipment to feature new products at Equip Expo
This article is tagged with , and posted in Design/Build+Installation

Post a Comment