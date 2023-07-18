Develon adds new technology to its wheeled loaders

Develon introduced new innovative technologies on its next-generation -7 Series wheel loaders which helps improve operator productivity, visibility and safety.

These new safety features offered standard on all next-generation machines — from DL200-7 through DL580-7 — include the transparent bucket, around view monitor (AVM) camera system and object detection.

Transparent bucket technology

The exclusive transparent bucket helps minimize blind spots for wheel loader operators when the bucket is raised.

With an unobstructed view in front of the wheel loader bucket, operators can see objects such as large rocks, construction materials, obstacles and even people in front of the machine — objects that would otherwise be obstructed from view by the bucket. This helps operators efficiently dig into and precisely place material.

Around view monitor camera system

The company’s -7 series wheel loaders have an around view camera system for additional visibility and safety. Develon mounts three cameras and several sensors on the rear of the wheel loader, giving operators up to 270 degrees of enhanced visibility.

“If there’s an object eight to 12 feet behind the machine, a flashing green caution box will appear, notifying the wheel loader operator,” said Bill Zak, wheel loader product manager. “A yellow caution box will show up if the object is 4 to 8 feet and a red triangle and red border notification if the object is closer than four feet.”

Additional technologies

Develon said it designed the 2023 -7 Series wheel loaders with other smart technology features including