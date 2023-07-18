Develon adds new technology to its wheeled loaders
Develon introduced new innovative technologies on its next-generation -7 Series wheel loaders which helps improve operator productivity, visibility and safety.
These new safety features offered standard on all next-generation machines — from DL200-7 through DL580-7 — include the transparent bucket, around view monitor (AVM) camera system and object detection.
Transparent bucket technology
The exclusive transparent bucket helps minimize blind spots for wheel loader operators when the bucket is raised.
With an unobstructed view in front of the wheel loader bucket, operators can see objects such as large rocks, construction materials, obstacles and even people in front of the machine — objects that would otherwise be obstructed from view by the bucket. This helps operators efficiently dig into and precisely place material.
Around view monitor camera system
The company’s -7 series wheel loaders have an around view camera system for additional visibility and safety. Develon mounts three cameras and several sensors on the rear of the wheel loader, giving operators up to 270 degrees of enhanced visibility.
“If there’s an object eight to 12 feet behind the machine, a flashing green caution box will appear, notifying the wheel loader operator,” said Bill Zak, wheel loader product manager. “A yellow caution box will show up if the object is 4 to 8 feet and a red triangle and red border notification if the object is closer than four feet.”
Additional technologies
Develon said it designed the 2023 -7 Series wheel loaders with other smart technology features including
- Develon fleet management telematics system makes it easy for owners to monitor their fleet and manage maintenance to reduce operating costs. Using a smartphone, tablet or computer, owners can check machine location, operating hours, fuel usage, engine idle versus work time, error codes, engine and hydraulic oil temperature and various other data points.
- Situation awareness technology (SAT) automatically monitors the machine’s activity and adjusts the wheel loader engine’s output to match real-time requirements of the hydraulic system and drivetrain.
- Smart guidance system analyzes operator driving habits and provides tips during operation on the smart touch display.
- Load isolation system (LIS) improves wheel loader stability while moving, which can reduce cycle times.
- Smart load weighing system tells the operator the weight of material in the bucket.