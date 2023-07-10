Devleon adds new mini excavator for tight spaces
Develon expands its range of mini excavators with the introduction of the DX42-7.
With a 47-net-horsepower and conventional tail swing configuration, Develon said this model is suited for navigating tight, congested jobsites and urban areas. Part of the next-generation -7 Series mini excavator lineup, the DX42-7 offers fast cycle times, efficient torque-limiting piston pumps that respond to load demands, and a larger counterweight for improved balance and durability.
Enhanced efficiency
The DX42-7 is equipped with a four-way swing blade on the front, which enables optimal blade positioning and reduces the need for frequent machine repositioning and facilitates efficient backfilling. Additional productivity features include:
- A thumb-ready arm: Develon integrated durable thumb mounts into the excavator’s arm, eliminating the need for any welding when adding a thumb attachment.
- Quick-coupler-ready design: With quick-coupler hydraulic piping installed at the end of the arm, the DX42-7 eliminates the need for additional accessories when installing a compatible quick coupler to the machine and reduces the time needed to switch attachments.
- Lever pattern control: Customers can choose between two control patterns, ISO and BHL.
Develon offers two cabin options: open canopy and enclosed cab configuration. Enclosed cab models come with standard heating and air conditioning and Bluetooth audio. The air conditioning system improves airflow through multiple vents.
A simple thumb switch located on the right joystick controls auxiliary hydraulic functions. A switch on the right joystick controls the boom swing, eliminating the need for foot pedals.
Improved visibility and safety
Notable visibility and safety features include:
- A framed full-glass door for improved visibility of the surrounding work area.
- An optional rearview camera offers an extra perspective.
- High-illumination LED lamps offer optimal visibility.
- A standard travel alarm provides more jobsite awareness. The alarm activates when the machine moves in reverse or operates on the jobsite, alerting workers to its presence.
- An optional rotating beacon is available for enhanced safety when working in high-traffic areas or low-light situations.
Standard telematics
The Develon Fleet Management system comes standard on the DX42-7 and provides owners and dealers access to vital equipment data, such as machine location, health and productivity.