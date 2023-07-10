Devleon adds new mini excavator for tight spaces

Develon expands its range of mini excavators with the introduction of the DX42-7.

With a 47-net-horsepower and conventional tail swing configuration, Develon said this model is suited for navigating tight, congested jobsites and urban areas. Part of the next-generation -7 Series mini excavator lineup, the DX42-7 offers fast cycle times, efficient torque-limiting piston pumps that respond to load demands, and a larger counterweight for improved balance and durability.

Enhanced efficiency

The DX42-7 is equipped with a four-way swing blade on the front, which enables optimal blade positioning and reduces the need for frequent machine repositioning and facilitates efficient backfilling. Additional productivity features include:

A thumb-ready arm: Develon integrated durable thumb mounts into the excavator’s arm, eliminating the need for any welding when adding a thumb attachment.

Quick-coupler-ready design: With quick-coupler hydraulic piping installed at the end of the arm, the DX42-7 eliminates the need for additional accessories when installing a compatible quick coupler to the machine and reduces the time needed to switch attachments.

Lever pattern control: Customers can choose between two control patterns, ISO and BHL.

Develon offers two cabin options: open canopy and enclosed cab configuration. Enclosed cab models come with standard heating and air conditioning and Bluetooth audio. The air conditioning system improves airflow through multiple vents.

A simple thumb switch located on the right joystick controls auxiliary hydraulic functions. A switch on the right joystick controls the boom swing, eliminating the need for foot pedals.

Improved visibility and safety

Notable visibility and safety features include:

A framed full-glass door for improved visibility of the surrounding work area.

An optional rearview camera offers an extra perspective.

High-illumination LED lamps offer optimal visibility.

A standard travel alarm provides more jobsite awareness. The alarm activates when the machine moves in reverse or operates on the jobsite, alerting workers to its presence.

An optional rotating beacon is available for enhanced safety when working in high-traffic areas or low-light situations.

Standard telematics

The Develon Fleet Management system comes standard on the DX42-7 and provides owners and dealers access to vital equipment data, such as machine location, health and productivity.