Dewalt enters the snow and ice market with its first snow blower

Dewalt, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, introduced the 21-inch 60-volt max single-stage snow blower, its first-ever snow blower.

“The demand for battery-powered outdoor power equipment continues to grow as snow blowers join the latest wave of products to transition from gas to battery,” said Ronit McGuthrie, vice president of walk behind product management at Stanley Black & Decker. “As an industry pioneer in battery technology, Dewalt has designed a professional-grade snow solution that delivers powerful, innovative features for our customers.”

Powered by Flexvolt battery technology, the blower features a 7-inch steel auger that chops through heavy, wet snow, while the two-way electric chute rotation helps provide directional command. In low light conditions, dual LED headlights help provide visibility for the job ahead while the advanced LED dashboard displays the state of charge, current operational mode, high load indicator and fault indicator.

The blower has three power modes — eco, standard and max power — to provide users with options for their specific needs. Max power mode allows for quicker clearing and more power, throwing snow up to 40 feet, while eco mode allows for more prolonged battery life compared to max power mode. The quick-fold handles allow for easy storage and transportation. The blower will be available in September as a bare unit (tool only) and in a kit where Dewalt products are sold.