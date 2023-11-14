Dewalt unveils its newest battery-powered outdoor products
Dewalt, a Stanley Black & Decker brand unveiled its latest outdoor battery-powered equipment and tools at Equip Exposition 2023.
These included:
- Ascent Series commercial zero-turn mower and ecosystem: The Ascent Series commercial zero-turn mower with crossover technology its electric ecosystem includes H-E-2 high-efficiency deck cutting technology, PowerEquip battery system and the GroundCommand web app. Dewalt also showcased a sample charging trailer.
- 60-volt Max brushless cordless 14-inch top handle chainsaw: The 60-volt MAX 14-inch brushless cordless top handle chainsaw cuts through an 11-inch log up to 35 percent faster than a 35cc gas chainsaw, according to the company.
- Two 2×20-volt Max and two 60V Max battery-powered mowers feature a new deck design, dual-blade system and LED dashboard for real-time monitoring.
- 21-inch 60-volt Max brushless single-stage snow blower: The 21-inch 60-volt Max single-stage snow blower can clear up to 16 parking spaces on a single charge.
- 60-volt Max brushless low-noise blower: The 60-volt Max brushless low-noise blower features a compact design and foam for quiet operation.