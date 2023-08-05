Diamond Mowers introduces new disc mulcher belt drive attachment

The new Disc Mulcher Belt Drive (BD) Pro X from Diamond Mowers is engineered for professional mulching contractors and other high-volume mulchers in land clearing, vegetation and forestry management and pasture reclamation.

“Because we know time is money and productivity drives profitability, we designed this machine to work as hard as the people who use it,” said Dan Stachel, executive vice president of Diamond Mowers.

The Disc Mulcher BD Pro X couples a belt drive with a two-speed hydraulic motor to increase torque and disc speed and to improve productivity, the disc speeds up during re-processing and back-dragging. The belt drive system acts as a torque multiplier that prevents the machine from slowing down when slicing through large materials and enables it to recover quickly. Additionally, an AR 400 bolt-on replaceable liner helps to reduce abrasion on the shell from thrown materials.

Enhanced forward visibility helps to ensure operators do not hit rocks and can better position the head on trees. Its efficient design also promotes lower hydraulic temperatures for efficiency and durability.

“Increased performance has historically come at the expense of overheating,” explained Stachel. “The efficient design of this new attachment actually reduces hydraulic oil temperatures compared to other disc mulchers, allowing operators to work longer in hot weather without the downtime associated with overheating.”

Diamond Mowers’ new Disc Mulcher BD Pro X is available in a 60-inch cutting width to slice through trees and brush up to 14 inches in diameter and mulch material up to 6 inches. It attaches to large frame skid-steers and compact track loaders and is paired with a 107 cc variable displacement bent axis piston motor to match its hydraulic flow of 32 to 50 gallons per minute. While Diamond’s four-point hardened steel teeth come standard, users can swap them for twin maul carbide teeth to absorb impact and ensure the right bite for every application.

The new attachment is backed by a one-year warranty.