Discount program from Envu helps LCOs save on select herbicides
From now until Sept. 30, Envu‘s NOW Solutions program features four ways to save, including off-invoice discounts, select product rebates, agronomic pairing incentives and purchase tier rebates.
“All of us on the Envu lawn and landscape team know that lawn care operators are up against a variety of weed challenges this time of year,” said Larissa Wolfe, customer marketing manager, Envu. “The NOW Solutions program brings maximum savings on proven solutions they need right now for effective weed control.”
The program includes different agronomic pairing solutions, so LCOs can save more when they purchase select products together to solve for specific lawn and landscape diseases. The program also features savings on a range of herbicides.
- Celsius: A postemergence, warm-season herbicide that offers broad spectrum control on more than 120 weeds, including dollarweed, Virginia buttonweed, doveweed and bull paspalum.
- Tribute Total: Provides broad-spectrum, postemergence broadleaf weed, grass and sedge control in Bermudagrass and zoysiagrass.
- Revolver: Controls many grassy weeds such as Poa annua, goosegrass, clumpy ryegrass and tall fescue. According to the company, Revolver is readily absorbed by the foliage, where it stops the production of key amino acids.
- Specticle FLO: Provides preemergence control of troublesome weeds. It is an integral part of the Envu PRE3 program for maximum control of Poa annua.
- Specticle G: A versatile, preemergence herbicide that helps maintain premium, weed-free landscape beds for the entire growing season, according to the company.