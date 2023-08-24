Discount program from Envu helps LCOs save on select herbicides

From now until Sept. 30, Envu‘s NOW Solutions program features four ways to save, including off-invoice discounts, select product rebates, agronomic pairing incentives and purchase tier rebates.

“All of us on the Envu lawn and landscape team know that lawn care operators are up against a variety of weed challenges this time of year,” said Larissa Wolfe, customer marketing manager, Envu. “The NOW Solutions program brings maximum savings on proven solutions they need right now for effective weed control.”

The program includes different agronomic pairing solutions, so LCOs can save more when they purchase select products together to solve for specific lawn and landscape diseases. The program also features savings on a range of herbicides.