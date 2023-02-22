Ditch Witch debuts new truck vac

Ditch Witch introduces the W12 truck vac. The first offering in Ditch Witch’s new line of Warlock vacuum excavators, the W12 gives contractors a PTO-driven vacuum excavator.

The W12 brings increased capacity and performance to jobsites with 1,200 gallons of fresh water and a 12-cubic-yard debris tank. The vac features 5,000 cubic feet per minute and a 27-inch Hg of vacuum power.

The design and layout of the debris tank is positioned between dual 600-gallon saddle tanks of fresh water. A remote-control system controls the water system and boom and can lift and lower the tank.

A 2,400-gallon tank capacity and powerful vacuum. The W12 offers the ability to use both a hydro and air method for a variety of excavation tasks.