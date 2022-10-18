Ditch Witch reveals new PT37 ride-on plow/trencher

Ditch Witch revealed its new PT37 ride-on plow/trencher.

“The PT37 is based on a proven vibratory plow model that has been the preferred choice of many contractors for decades and remains in high demand for fiber installation,” said Brant Kukuk, Ditch Witch compact equipment product manager. “It combines the simple design and operation that users want with the next-generation innovation you expect from Ditch Witch. The result is a simple, compact and powerful utility machine that is ideal for irrigation and telecom projects.”

The PT37 is a dedicated plow with an optional trencher, reel carrier and hydra-bore configuration. An adjustable side-facing seat allows the operator to see all four tires and the plow box while operating.

The machine features a compact footprint, able to scale down to 36 inches wide so users can enter standard gates and access tight workspaces, according to the company. An optional dual-wheel configuration provides added traction and stability. A foldable ROPS design allows users to keep the PT37 on a trailer for easy parking and storage in garages.

The plow design provides down pressure to maintain consistent plowing up to 24 inches deep in a variety of conditions.

Ditch With will have the PT37 on hand at its Equip Expo booths No. 7428D and No. 1096.