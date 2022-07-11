Ditch Witch: SK Attachments

Get multiple machines in one with attachments for your Ditch Witch® stand-on skid steer. Master everything from tree care and heavy lifting to hardscapes and landscaping with one machine. You name it, there’s a construction-grade attachment to conquer it—including augers, forks, plows, rakes, trenchers, buckets, the Stumper® grapple hook and stump grinder, and more. The productivity and ease of use makes them ideal for professionals and weekend warriors alike, while the unrivaled durability makes them a perfect fit for any business looking to maximize ROI.

