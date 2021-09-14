Ditch Witch’s ride-on trencher boosts productivity

With the newly released RT70 ride-on trencher, Ditch Witch designers added features to increase operator comfort and visibility to boost efficiency and profitability on the job site.

An ergonomically designed operator station features an open layout with a 90-degree swivel seat, more legroom and intuitive controls. Operators can see the entire machine — front tire to back tire and the attachment. A fan cools the operator station by moving exhaust out of the side of the machine rather than toward the operator.

Steve Seabolt, product manager, ride-on tractors at Ditch Witch, said, “The RT70 is compact and maneuverable, yet powerful. This new unit, with its unique features, will allow the operator to tackle tough jobs in tight conditions.”

A 72hp Yanmar Tier 4 Stage V Compliant diesel engine powers the trencher. At 73 inches wide, the RT70 uses rubber tires for maneuverability around tight job sites, corners and cul-de-sacs. Available crab and coordinated steering modes allow operators to turn the machine with a steering wheel instead of using two separate levers.

The machine’s modular design features a single base unit with the option to move from tires to tracks. And with different attachments and optional add-ons, operators can reconfigure their machine throughout its lifecycle to customize it. Daily maintenance points are in one easy-to-access location.