Don’t miss out on Jeffrey Scott’s 2024 Summer Growth Summit

This Friday is the final day to take advantage of the Early Bird discount for Jeffrey Scott’s 2024 Summer Growth Summit set for August 21-22. The early bird will save you $300 per ticket.

This year’s summit will feature a behind-the-scenes view of Ryan Lawn & Tree, located in Merriam, Kan. The company is an employee-owned powerhouse company and it shows.

Five killer strategies of Ryan Lawn & Tree

This company does so many things well.

They operate from a place of abundance, not fear. They are always open to sharing and don’t ever operate out of fear. They love our industry and want to promote it and grow it. At this Summit you will see everything! They are an ESOP (employee-owned). While being employee-owned is not for everyone – it certainly will give you insight into how to operate with total employee buy-in. They follow the “Great Game of Business” business model. Ryan is an open-book management company; they will share the lessons they have learned along this journey. Acquisitions are part of the strategy. They employ a mix of organic growth, branch expansion and acquisitions. It’s the triple threat! Because they are privately held they can take their time and do it right. They have implemented an internal coaching program. In order to grow at their speed and volume, they need to train leaders and managers with intention.

They put their money where their mouth is, in terms of how they invest in internal trainers. And there’s so much more that makes them special.

Not only that, but at the Summit you will also learn from the top contractors in Jeffrey Scott’s community – and see what they are doing to succeed in 2024.

We know you are busy, and yet you like a good deal, so register now if you want to expand your vision for what’s possible.