Doosan rebrands as Develon with focus on new innovations for the industry

Following Doosan Infacore’s sale to HD Hyundai in 2021, the construction equipment manufacturer rebrands to Develon. The company’s headquarters will remain in Suwanee, Ga.

The company said the leadership team chose Develon to convey the company’s drive to develop onward to bring innovative solutions to the construction equipment industry through technological transformation and the development of exceptional equipment and services.

“We believe the new Develon brand will help us build on the success we’ve had in North America over the past 30 years and throughout the world for more than 80 years,” said Todd Roecker, vice president of growth initiatives.

Develon will showcase its new look at CONEXPO-CON/AGG. This will include its latest developments for Concept-X autonomous equipment and more.

“Our commitment to the construction equipment industry and advancing new technologies has never been stronger than it is today,” said Roecker. “Develon anticipates changes in the industry and prepares solutions to address these challenges. This is evident by our ongoing development of the world’s first autonomous job site solution — Concept-X — and the work we are doing with alternative energy sources like electricity and battery packs for our mini excavators.”

The company said equipment with the Develon name will begin to roll out to its more than 180 dealerships in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2023.

Develon will continue as a subsidiary in the Hyundai Genuine group alongside Hyundai Construction Equipment (HCE). These two subsidiaries will remain independent construction equipment companies under HD Hyundai.

“We’ve grown our construction equipment offering in North America with our line of mini excavators and most recently the addition of dozers,” said Roecker. “These product expansions represent our goal of providing a full line of equipment for our dealers and our customers. We believe that this demonstrates our commitment to North America, and we look forward to continued growth here for many years to come.”