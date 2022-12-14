Doosan to debut new brand, products at ConExpo

Doosan Infracore North America, parent company of Bobcat, will introduce the company’s new global brand and logo, as well as several new products at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023, March 14-18, in Las Vegas.

The company’s new name and logo will integrate new brand values and its commitment to creating the smart construction solutions of tomorrow. Visitors to the exhibit at CONEXPO will be able to see the new brand in action, hear the story of why the new name was chosen and see what’s next for the company.

The Doosan exhibit (F9153) in the outdoor Festival Grounds area will showcase a sampling of the company’s full line of construction equipment, the exclusive Transparent Bucket for Doosan wheel loaders, a battery-powered engine and several new machines, including the company’s dozer line.

The Doosan exhibit will also showcase autonomous equipment, the new Smart X-Care fleet management service and the topography-scanning drone Concept-X Xite Cloud.