Doosan’s first dozer ready for residential and light commercial construction

Doosan said its DD100 dozers are on their way to North America. The company unveiled its first dozer at a media event last year.

According to the company, the new dozer is designed for residential and light commercial construction and the dozer’s main task is fine grading.

The dozer features a six-way variable-angle pitch blade. Customers can choose from two blade options: a standard 2.9 cubic yard blade or an optional 3.4 cubic yard capacity blade. The blade moves freely to lift, tilt and angle and offers two-way mechanical adjustments to change the blade pitch to control how steeply the blade will dig into the ground. Operators can adjust the blade pitch from 54 to 58 degrees. Also available is a blade shake button for operators to quickly remove materials stuck to the blade.

A 2D grading system option is available, designed to make precision grading easier and Doosan also offers a 3D machine guidance and machine control option in partnership with Trimble. The 3D system requires the installation of a second monitor in the cab and uses GPS technology for greater grading accuracy.

The dozers come standard with piping for an optional ripper attachment. The ripper attachment features a parallel linkage that helps maintain a constant angle to the ground. Also available as an attachment is a towing drawbar, allowing operators to use the dozer to tow other equipment on a job site.

DD100 dozers are designed with a hydraulically controlled cooling system and come standard with a reversible fan. Operators can set the fan to automatically reverse at a predetermined time interval. The cooling system is in the rear of the machine instead of the front.

The DoosanCONNECT Telematics system comes standard on this dozer. Users can monitor the health, location and productivity of the dozer from a mobile app and website. The customer’s dealer can also see the equipment status and notify them when it’s time for service to minimize machine downtime.

Additional features

The front engine compartment of the Doosan DD100 dozer offers a narrower design, increasing the blade’s visibility.

A multilingual Doosan Smart Touch screen displays settings and information, where operators can monitor critical machine functions and control machine settings, such as the rearview camera, heating and cooling, radio and Bluetooth wireless technology. A keypad located to the right of the operator has buttons for the operator to control the dozer’s wipers, air conditioning system, temperature control, fan speed, defrost, travel alarm and working lamp.

Dozer power

The Doosan DD100 dozer is powered by a 3.4-liter D34 diesel engine and does not require the use of a diesel particulate filter (DPF) to meet current emissions standards. According to the company, operators can select the dozer’s eco mode to reduce daily fuel consumption by up to 5 percent without sacrificing grading performance.

Additional fuel-saving features include auto idle and auto engine shutdown. If the machine functions are not used for a predetermined period, the auto idle feature idles the dozer engine to reduce fuel consumption. When the feature is enabled, the engine shuts down after it has been idling for a specified period. Default shutdown occurs after five minutes of idling but can be set for longer periods by the operator using the Smart Touch display.

