Dovetail Workwear teams with CiCLO to create environmentally friendly apparel

Dovetail Workwear partnered with CiCLO technology to reduce the environmental impact of textile production and launch its new shop pant designed for women. The new shop pant integrates CiCLO nylon fibers woven into cotton to create a durable and long-lasting garment with materials that will reabsorb back into the environment post-consumer use.

“Providing a true dirt-to-dirt experience, the inaugural run of our durable shop pant is a testament to our efforts to push the boundaries for women’s workwear — from the first step of product development to the final days after the life cycle of the garment,” said Sara DeLuca, Dovetail co-founder and director of product development. “The CiCLO fibers and cotton construction break down like natural materials do in environments where microfibers are prolific pollutants — including sea, water, and soil — and minimize accumulation in landfills.”

Shop Pant offers a higher waist design with ten pockets and a panel-free leg face for women who prefer a pant without reinforced front panels. The durability and added strength of CiCLO-infused nylon in the warp yarns eliminate the need for panels and rivets, according to the company.

“We are leading innovative efforts to reduce the environmental impact of synthetic microfiber pollution in landfill, sea water, wastewater treatment plants and soil,” said Andrea Ferris, co-Founder and co-inventor of CiCLO technology. “When synthetic textiles unavoidably leak into the environment during manufacture, use and care; CiCLO fibers, unlike other non-CiCLO synthetics, behave more like natural fibers, such as wool. As a result, we leave less waste behind on our journey to create the best products and a more healthy, happy planet.”

Dovetail will offer the shop pant ($109) in vintage stripe and olive green, with two inseam length options and sizes ranging from 000-18. The shop pant is now available for purchase at Dovetail.com.