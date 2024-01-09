Drafix Software releases version 25 of Pro Landscape

Drafix Software released Version 25 of its Pro Landscape design software. The latest version of the software offers users high-quality photo imaging, accurate CAD, 3D renderings and complete, professional proposals. Pro Landscape is designed to help landscape designers, contractors, architects, garden centers and others in the landscape design field create designs their customers can easily understand.

“This latest release represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation while continuing to provide the most user-friendly platform available for landscape design,” said Pete Lord, president of Drafix Software.

Key new features: