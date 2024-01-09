Drafix Software releases version 25 of Pro Landscape
Drafix Software released Version 25 of its Pro Landscape design software. The latest version of the software offers users high-quality photo imaging, accurate CAD, 3D renderings and complete, professional proposals. Pro Landscape is designed to help landscape designers, contractors, architects, garden centers and others in the landscape design field create designs their customers can easily understand.
“This latest release represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation while continuing to provide the most user-friendly platform available for landscape design,” said Pete Lord, president of Drafix Software.
Key new features:
- 1,200 new library items: Version 25 adds 1,200 items to bring the software’s library total to more than 19,000 of high-quality images of plant material for all climate zones, hardscapes, light fixtures, water features and more.
- 3D editor: The completely redesigned 3D editor adds new tools to add both depth and perspective to your CAD drawings. The user can define their 3D properties in 2D and then render the drawing in 3D. The new editor also contains new tools for creating 3D decking, fencing, arbors, pergolas and more.
- RealDWG 2024: Version 25 has been updated to allow users to import and export AutoCAD drawings in the latest formats.
- Export to PDF: This feature has been updated for compatibility with third-party PDF writers such as Microsoft Print to PDF and CutePDF.
- New image maker: The new Image Maker adds a new palette of tools for removing existing landscaping from your visual designs. The new tool includes a new cloning brush and other cloning options.
- 64-bit technology: Version 25 is now using 64-bit technology for a faster and more secure processing experience.