Dynamic launches new line of industrial ratchets

Dynamic‘s new line of industrial-quality ratchets are designed for budget-sensitive professionals, according to the company. The line features a 108-tooth gear with a 3.5-degree arc swing offering strong performance, even in tight spaces.

Ratchets are available in ¼-, 3/8- or half-inch drive sizes with 5-, 7- and 10-inch lengths, respectively. They can also be purchased as the full set of three. The ratchets have a nickel-plate mirror chrome finish for corrosion resistance and long service life. A secure socket lock keeps sockets firmly installed until ejected via the quick-release button and a thumb-operated reverse-switch mechanism easily changes between tightening and loosening operation. The handle and low-profile head are designed to provide access in confined spaces.

All Dynamic ratchets meet ANSI standards and are backed by a limited lifetime warranty.