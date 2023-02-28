Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Earth Tools’ power harrows assist with bed preparation

February 28, 2023 -  By
Leitersburg Lawn and Garden is a distributor of Earth Tools power harrows. Earth Tools’ power harrows, the R2 Rinaldi, offer three different roller types depending on the desired finish, soil type and conditions. Earth Tools’ power harrows gently stir and work the soil horizontally to assist with bed preparation and secondary tillage/weed control with no soil inversion or hardpan formation. These roller types include:

  • Expanded-mesh
  • Solid
  • Bar-(cage)

The power harrow is available for walk-behind tractors, compact tractors, skid-steers and small articulating wheel loaders.

