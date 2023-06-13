Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Earth & Turf Attachments releases grapple attachment for compact tractors

June 13, 2023 -  By
0 Comments
(Photo: Earth & Turf Attachments)

(Photo: Earth & Turf Attachments)

Earth & Turf Attachments unveiled a new attachment for compact tractors. The Hybrid Design Root and Brush Grapple is 48 inches wide and features a wide grapple jaw opening.

The grapple utilizes a 2-inch-by-8-inch hydraulic cylinder for just the right grapple pressure and six lower tines with a 9-inch spacing.

According to the company, the grapple floor extends to the same length as the manufacturer’s bucket floor to optimize the load and yet stay in line with the manufactures rated operating load capacity.

Related Articles

Why safety is the most important part of working with attachments
Earth & Turf Rethinks Stand on Capabilities
Why an aerator can be a profitable addition to your business
The inside scoop on compact equipment attachments
This article is tagged with , and posted in Design/Build+Installation

Post a Comment