Earth & Turf Attachments releases grapple attachment for compact tractors

Earth & Turf Attachments unveiled a new attachment for compact tractors. The Hybrid Design Root and Brush Grapple is 48 inches wide and features a wide grapple jaw opening.

The grapple utilizes a 2-inch-by-8-inch hydraulic cylinder for just the right grapple pressure and six lower tines with a 9-inch spacing.

According to the company, the grapple floor extends to the same length as the manufacturer’s bucket floor to optimize the load and yet stay in line with the manufactures rated operating load capacity.