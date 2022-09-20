Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Earth & Turf Products launches stand-on topdresser

September 20, 2022
(Photo: Earth & Turf Products)

(Photo: Earth & Turf Products)

Earth & Turf Products released its stand-on topdresser, the 415-SP, which targets compost and sand spreading to manage soil health.

The 415-SP has a 4-wheel hydrostatic drive system and is self-propelled with a stand-on plate on the back. The spreader has a 15-cubic foot hopper that heaps one yard of light material and spreads 48 inches wide at a speed of 7 mph.

The expeller brush spins fast enough to propel material into the grass canopy at the front, while the stiff bristles regulate the spread.

