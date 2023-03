Earth & Turf Products: MultiSpread 415 SP

All new 415-SP takes on turf care with new options for the stand on topdresser. Add a 48” core aerator or a 100 lb. seed box to complete your process for the best topdressing work without adding equipment and operators. With 4WD and 4-Wheel steering, operators can manage turf in tough conditions without tearing up what they work on.

Learn more.