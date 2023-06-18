EarthTronics introduces LED area lights with adjustable options for users

EarthTronics introduces its low-profile color and wattage selectable LED area light.

The new light design can set the color temperature at 3000k, 4000k or 5000k. Two additional models feature adjustable lumen levels, with 9,100, 13,000 or 19,500 lumens operating at 70, 100 and 150 watts. Another model can provide 26,000, 31,200 or 39,000-lumen levels operating at 200, 240 or 300 watts.

The design is to ensure the proper light level and color temperature for exterior and wide flood area illumination. It is ideal for commercial, educational, healthcare, industrial and municipal facilities.

According to the company, the area light can withstand temperatures as cold as -4 degrees F. To protect against voltage spikes, it features standard 6KV surge suppression.

The light offers a changeable mount system. In addition, there are slip fittings with adjustable angles, wall applications, straight mounts for poles and a trunnion (yoke) mount.