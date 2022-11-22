Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Echo adds new pro-grade gas-powered chainsaws

November 22, 2022
Echo recently introduced four new gas-powered chainsaws and a Speed-Feed trimmer head at the Equip Expo. These include:

  • CS-4010: Using a 41.6cc two-stroke professional-grade engine and a dry weight of 9.4 pounds, Echo says the CS-4010 provides 13 percent more horsepower than the CS-400. It is ideal for storm cleanup.
  • CS-4920: Equipped with a 50.2cc two-stroke commercial-grade engine.
  • CS-2511TN and CS-2511PN: These light gas-powered chainsaws feature the SpeedCut Nano 80TXL cutting system, a smaller chain chassis optimized for saws in the 1- to 3-hp range.
  • Speed-Feed Trimmer Head: Contains a 25 percent capacity increase in the trimmer line vs. the company’s Speed-Feed 450 and a 35 percent capacity increase in the trimmer line vs. Speed-Feed 400.

