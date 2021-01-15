Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Echo introduces new shafted trimmer

January 15, 2021 -  By
Echo's HCA-2620S features an articulating shafted hedge trimmer with a shorter length and lighter weight. (Photo: Echo)

Echo launched a new shafted hedge trimmer: the HCA2620S for commercial landscapers who wants an articulating shafted hedge trimmer with a shorter length and lighter weight.

“With a 25.4-cc engine, the HCA-2620S cuts through thick hedges like a hot knife through butter,” said John Powers, director of product marketing, Echo. “Like all Echo X Series products, this was designed to be powerful, lightweight, and offer greater productivity. This combo allows landscapers to trim hedges with more maneuverability while increasing their comfort and reducing fatigue.”

Key features of the HCA-2620S Shafted Hedge Trimmer include:

  • 25.4-cc professional-grade 2-stroke engine
  • 33-inch shaft length
  • Two-stage air filtration system with pleated paper main filter
  • Lightweight extruded aluminum support bar with increased rigidity
  • RazorEdge blades with three sharpened sides per cutting tooth
  • Rubber front and rear grips for operator comfort
  • Lightweight and durable magnesium gear case
  • Tip Guard included to prevent contact with buildings or ground
  • Easy-to-rotate handle and locking mechanism which rotates up 45 degrees and down 90 degrees

MSRP for the HCA-2620S Shafted Hedge Trimmer is $519.99. It comes with a two-year commercial warranty.

 

