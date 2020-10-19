Echo introduces wheeled trimmers and chipper/shredders

Echo has added two new product categories to the brand portfolio – wheeled trimmers and chipper/shredders.

“It’s an exciting time for Echo, as we continue to expand our categories and offer innovative solutions to end-users. Like all our products, the new wheeled trimmers and chipper/shredders are built to be durable, powerful and reliable tools that get the toughest jobs done quickly and efficiently,” said Jason Wilk, product manager, Echo.

New wheeled trimmers

Key applications for the walk-behind wheel trimmers include cutting dense weeds and mowing tall grass, with five times more power than a handheld trimmer. The heavy-duty, commercial design allows for easy and convenient trimming along retaining walls, fences and other tight areas. Large 16-inch diameter wheels are designed for smooth maneuverability over rough terrain, while an extra-wide 24-inch cutting swath, coupled with ultra-heavy duty 0.155-inch Cross-Fire trimmer line increases cutting performance and efficiency.

Echo’s new wheeled trimmer models:

WT-1610: 163 cc Briggs & Stratton engine. MSRP: $559.99

WT-1610T: 163 cc Briggs & Stratton engine with the ability to tilt the deck, allowing the operator to efficiently cut hard-to-reach areas. MSRP: $699.99

WT-1610HSP: Self-propelled model with 160 cc Honda engine and three-speed transmission. MSRP: $999.99

New chipper/shredders

The three new chipper shredders are compact, powerful and loaded with heavy-duty, professional features. The thick-gauge steel chipping and shredding hoppers handle material ranging from light brush to large branches. The chipping hopper, with razor-sharp, heat-treated blades mounted to a heavy-duty flywheel, can chip branches up to 3 inches in diameter. Additionally, the shredding hopper contains free-swinging shredder blades that can pulverize lightweight material up to ¾ inch thick and handle other garden waste. All three models feature convenient, flat-free tires and handles for easy transport.

Echo’s new chipper/shredder models are: