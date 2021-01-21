Echo is exclusive partner of NALP’s Latino Landscape Network

Echo has become the exclusive partner of the the National Association of Landscape Professionals’ (NALP) Latino Landscape Network.

The Latino Landscape Network (formerly the National Hispanic Landscape Alliance) connects and empowers the community of 500,000 Latino landscape professionals in the U.S.

“It’s an honor to partner with NALP on this important initiative,” said Wayne Thomsen, vice president of marketing and product management for Echo. “The professional landscaping industry is comprised of a huge Latino population, from business owners to pros working across all segments of the industry. We’re excited to lend our expertise to help learn and grow the skills and businesses of this crucial landscaping community.”

The Network, powered by Echo, supports Latino landscape professionals by working with NALP to help develop training materials and resources and provide networking and mentoring opportunities that help advance Latino businesses and employees.

“Latino landscape professionals are critical to the success of our industry,” said Britt Wood, NALP CEO. “We applaud Echo for its commitment to the Latino landscape community, and we look forward to working together to provide new resources to help people advance their careers and grow their businesses.”

NALP also advocates for the industry and amplifies the voice of Latino landscapers with legislators at the state, local and federal levels.