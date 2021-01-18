Echo launches 3 new chainsaws

Echo has added three new chainsaws to its lineup: the CS-2511P, a lightweight chainsaw; the CS-7310P, a powerful chainsaw option; and the CS-4910, a light 50-cc chainsaw.

“We are excited to launch three new chainsaws,” said John Powers, director of product marketing, Echo. “Our new saws are packed with more power and more professional features and are lighter weight than previous models. This allows our customers, such as arborists and landscapers, to get their work done quicker and more efficiently.”

More about the CS-2511P

Weighing only 5.7 pounds (without bar and chain), Echo said the CS-2511P is the a light gas-powered rear-handle chainsaw. The saw is ideal for climbing, working in a bucket truck, pruning or brush clearing. The CS2511P is available with either a 12-inch or 14-inch bar length. Main features of the CS-2511P include:

Compact body, for easy maneuverability

Good power-to-weight ratio

Spring-assist starter that reduces starting effort

G-Force Engine Air Pre-Cleaner for longer air filter life

Easy-to-clean two-piece mesh air filter

Adjustable clutch-driven oiler reduces oil usage

MSRP for the 12-inch is $399.99 and 14-inch is $409.99

More about the CS-7310P

The CS-7310P features 13 percent more power and weighs 2 lbs. less than its predecessor, the CS-800P. An ideal saw for commercial arborists and loggers, it includes a high-quality air cleaner systems. The CS-7310P is available in 20-inch, 24-inch, 28-inch and 32-inch bar lengths, with either .050-inch or .058-inch gauge chain. Main features of the CS-7310P include:

High-power 73.5-cc two-stroke commercial-grade engine

Four-stage air filtration system with pleated air filter

Features such as magnesium crankcase, starter cover and sprocket cover; rim sprocket; dual spikes; aluminum handle with rubber grip and more

Decompression valve, digital ignition system and choke with automatic fast idle

MSRP for the 20-inch is $799.99, 24-inch is $809.99, 28-inch is $819.99 and 32-inch is $829.99

More about the CS-4910

The CS-4910 features 22 percent more power than its predecessor, the CS-490. It can handle a wide variety of tasks, such as tree felling, limbing, storm clean up, pruning low-level branches, brush thinning and more. Main features of the CS-4910 include: