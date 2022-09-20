Echo launches three new broadcast spreaders

Echo launched a new lineup of three commercial-grade broadcast spreaders.

“All three models incorporate commercial-grade components from the heavy-duty gear case with metal gears to the large hopper and metal agitator to the fingertip controls,” Jason Wilk, senior product manager for Echo, said.

The three spreaders are available in two turf and one winter application style. Each has an 85 pound. capacity hopper, a “T”-handle, 13-inch pneumatic tires and side deflectors.

The RB-85 features a powder-coated steel frame for corrosion resistance, while the RB-85S features a stainless-steel frame for further corrosion resistance.

Both include a hopper grate and cover to protect materials from the environment and are intended for spreading seed, fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides.

The RB-85W features a salt-specific hopper and agitator and four-sided foot defectors that create an operating spread of 2 feet to 8 feet to keep salt off landscaped or grassy areas.

In April, Echo released a new line of commercial-grade manual sprayers.