Echo releases new SRM-410x trimmer

Echo launched a new trimmer: the SRM-410X, in North America.

The trimmer features a 42.7-cc engine that generates 2.23 hp. The trimmer has the power and durability to last six to eight hours a day, according to the company. The trimmer is designed for heavy clearing for tall, heavy grasses, hilly terrain, ditches and weed abatement.

“The SRM-410X delivers (high) power and maximum versatility to help professionals conquer heavy cutting on challenging terrain,” said Echo Product Manager Mark Taylor. “The high-power output, large capacity fuel tank and Speed-Feed 450 head combine to give professionals the power they need to tackle the toughest clearing jobs.”

According to the company, the features of the SRM-410X include:

A commercial-grade pleated air filtration system that protects the engine in harsh conditions and extends filter maintenance intervals;

Full wrap fuel tank stand for added protection;

20-inch cutting swath;

Speed-Feed 450 trimmer head;

Blade capable: two-in-1one shield, barrier bar, blade mount hardware, harness and harness ring included to allow a quick transition to a brush cutter blade;

Solid steel shaft for smooth acceleration; and

Heavy-duty vibration reduction system reduces operator fatigue and increases comfort.

The new SRM-410X will retail for $549.99.