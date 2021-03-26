Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Echo releases new SRM-410x trimmer

March 26, 2021 -  By
ECHO's new trimmer, the SRM-410X, retailing for $549.99. (Photo courtesy of ECHO)

Echo launched a new trimmer: the SRM-410X, in North America.

The trimmer features a 42.7-cc engine that generates 2.23 hp. The trimmer has the power and durability to last six to eight hours a day, according to the company. The trimmer is designed for heavy clearing for tall, heavy grasses, hilly terrain, ditches and weed abatement.

“The SRM-410X delivers (high) power and maximum versatility to help professionals conquer heavy cutting on challenging terrain,” said Echo Product Manager Mark Taylor. “The high-power output, large capacity fuel tank and Speed-Feed 450 head combine to give professionals the power they need to tackle the toughest clearing jobs.”

According to the company, the features of the SRM-410X include:

  • A commercial-grade pleated air filtration system that protects the engine in harsh conditions and extends filter maintenance intervals;
  • Full wrap fuel tank stand for added protection;
  • 20-inch cutting swath;
  • Speed-Feed 450 trimmer head;
  • Blade capable: two-in-1one shield, barrier bar, blade mount hardware, harness and harness ring included to allow a quick transition to a brush cutter blade;
  • Solid steel shaft for smooth acceleration; and
  • Heavy-duty vibration reduction system reduces operator fatigue and increases comfort.

The new SRM-410X will retail for $549.99.

