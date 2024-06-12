Echo Robotics receives field certification from the American Green Zone Alliance

The American Green Zone Alliance (AGZA) revealed that Echo Robotics earned an AGZA Field Tested Certification (AFTC) designation for their line of battery-powered robotic mowers. Echo has worked to develop a line of robotics to help assist with staff shortages and the use of conventional gas mowers. This spring marks the culmination of three years of independent testing by AGZA.

AGZA was given access to Echo Robotics distributors, installers and service operations to gather additional verified hours of use, independent of Echo Robotics. Echo robots are clean, quiet and battery-powered. Once installed correctly, they are able to conduct regular maintenance. A total of 3,600 hours were logged in 280 days at 13 hours per day, seven days per week. The robots freed up time for staff and allowed landscape crews to do more maintenance on irrigation, planting and manicuring.

“AGZA cannot stress enough that our value and credibility depend on our voice remaining independent. We test and vet tools from manufacturers who recognize the value of our field certification, then provide this information to professional crews in commercial, municipal and academic settings,” said Dan Mabe, president of the American Green Zone Alliance. ”We insist on the most candid feedback from operators — both positive and negative. That’s our only guide in determining which brands and tools are truly viable to replace gas machines in large-scale electric operations.”

Echo Robotics gained traction in the United States with its TM-2000 autonomous mower. Over the years, the company has expanded its product line to include a range of GPS-RTK enabled models for precise navigation and increased efficiency and production.

Echo Robotics and the AGZA have made a pledge to collaborate with their sales, installation and robotics as a service network to utilize their robotic mower systems to create new AGZA Certified Green Zone properties or enhance existing Certified Green Zones to be quieter and more efficient.

“AGZA hopes to work with Echo Robotics in the future to substantiate national, even global impact reductions through our ELF (Environmental Landscape Footprint) software. We anticipate folks will see a sizeable return on their investment and profitability,” said Mabe.