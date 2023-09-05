ECHO: The PB-9010

Be prepared this fall with the World’s Most Powerful Backpack Blower, ECHO PB-9010. Ideal for heavy debris cleanup, fall cleanup and clearing large open areas such as large parking lots or stadiums, this is a must-have blower for every landscaper. Its class-leading 79.9 cc professional-grade 2-stroke engine allows it to produce 1,110 CFM of air volume at a speed of 220 MPH at the nozzle, which equates to 48 Newton’s of blowing performance. It comes with an industry-leading two-year commercial warranty and five-year consumer warranty.

Get more info at ECHO-USA.com.