Echo unveils 13 new products during live event
Echo recently held a virtual media event called “The Game Has Changed,” where the company unveiled 13 new products for the 2021 season. The company said it has launched 82 new products since 2017, including 20 this year.
During the media event, participants got a first look at the 13 new products through a factory tour, product demos, presentations by product managers and a media Q&A session.
The 13 new products for the 2021 season include:
- PB-9010T and PB-9010H: This backpack blower has a class-leading 79.9 cc professional-grade 2-stroke engine that produces 1,110 cfm of air volume at a speed of 220 mph at the nozzle, which equates to 48 Newtons of blowing performance
- CS-7310P: Echo said the CS-7310 is the most powerful chainsaw ever sold in North America, featuring a high-power 73.5 cc two-stroke commercial-grade engine
- CS-2511P: A gas-powered rear-handle chainsaw that weighs only 5.7 lbs., without bar and chain
- CS-4910: Echo said the CS-4910 is the lightest 50 cc chainsaw in North America, weighing 10.4 lbs., without bar and chain
- HCA-2620S: Echo’s reduced length shafted hedge trimmer features a 25.4 cc professional-grade 2-stroke engine
- SRM-410X: Echo’s most powerful trimmer in North America (coming spring 2021)
- EGi-3600LN: A low-noise inverter generator providing 3,600 watts of portable power with an electric start
- FP-2126: Echo’s first high-pressure fire pump
- CSG-water kit: A universal pressurized water tank for use with concrete cut-off saws
- Red Armor 4-stroke oil: A fully synthetic oil that keeps engines clean while promoting long-term engine durability
- Pressure washer accessories: Nine of the most popular universal gas-powered pressure washer cleaning accessories