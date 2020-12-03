Echo unveils 13 new products during live event

Echo recently held a virtual media event called “The Game Has Changed,” where the company unveiled 13 new products for the 2021 season. The company said it has launched 82 new products since 2017, including 20 this year.

During the media event, participants got a first look at the 13 new products through a factory tour, product demos, presentations by product managers and a media Q&A session.

The 13 new products for the 2021 season include: