Echo unveils new gas-powered backpack blower

(Photo: Echo)
(Photo: Echo)

Echo launched the PB-5810, the second gas-powered backpack blower the company has released within the past year. The PB-5810 is offered with either a hip or tube-mounted throttle, allowing users to choose the option that best suits their preference.

“As demand for outdoor power equipment continues to rise, Echo remains committed to innovation, for all types of users and applications,” said Jason Wilk, Echo senior product manager. “The PB-5810 is a high-performance addition to our lineup, offering dependability, comfort and power. With features that users have come to love, this model underscores why Echo has maintained its position as a leading manufacturer for more than 50 years.”

Features of the PB-5810 backpack blower include:

  • 59.7 cc professional-grade engine.
  • 44 percent reduction in starting effort results in less pulling force (compared to the PB-580H or PB-580T).
  • 27 Newtons of blow force and 700 cfm.
  • A carry weight of 21 lbs.
  • Variable-speed throttle with cruise control.
  • Padded backrest with shoulder straps.
  • Posi-loc pipes for a secure connection.
  • Vented back pad provides cooling air that circulates around the user.
