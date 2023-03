ECHO: X-Series

The ECHO X Series represents our best-in-class products designed for the landscaper looking to tackle many jobs. They’re designed to be Powerful, Lightweight and offer Greater Productivity. ECHO is excited to bring an all new technology to the ECHO X Series lineup with the ECHO eFORCE™ 56V Battery System. Together with ECHO’s gas-powered best-in-class solutions, pros have even more choice in tackling the most demanding applications.

