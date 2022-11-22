LM EAB November 2022: Highlighting the beneficial work of the lawn and landscape industry

Why should professionals highlight the beneficial work of the

lawn and landscape industry to their clients?

Landscape Professionals

Richard Bare

Arbor-Nomics Turf

Norcross, Ga.

“Many people only see the negative side of our business — loud blowers and mowers while they’re trying to eat a peaceful lunch or dinner, trucks parked on their street blocking their lane, chemical smells that linger after a treatment, etc. It’s up to us to talk up our appreciation of the green grass and trees in the beautiful landscapes, not to mention our full bellies from the agricultural sector.”

Paul Fraynd

Sun Valley Landscaping

Omaha, Neb.

“We are the experts. It’s key that we educate our clients on the benefits of healthy landscapes on our communities, our planet and our collective mental health. Our clients also love to hear about the great careers we are building for our teams!”

Troy Clogg

Troy Clogg Landscape Associates

Wixom, Mich.

“Contractors should continuously highlight what they do, why they do it and how their services help serve their clients. Clients should be aware that it’s the people that make the difference. Not the price, equipment or any other aspects of the contractor they select. It’s always people before profit.”

Industry Consultants

Marty Grunder

The Grow Group

Dayton, Ohio

“I tell my team and others all the time, ‘Don’t sell the tree; sell the shade.’ Too many of us sell features instead of benefits. The benefits of landscaping are endless; focus on communicating that to your prospects and clients in as many ways as possible.”

Phil Harwood

Grow the Bench

Grand Rapids, Mich.

“It’s not safe to assume that your clients know how beneficial your work is, and every voice matters.”