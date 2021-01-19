Ego releases 42-inch lithium ZTR

Ego Power+ introduced its new 42-inch Z6 zero-turn riding mower. The EGO power+ Z6 zero turn riding mower features the company’s Peak Power+ Technology paired with four high-efficiency brushless motors. The Z6 is equivalent to a 22-horsepower gas engine.

Reaching a top speed of 8 mph, the Z6 utilizes Peak Power+ Technology and up to six EGO 56 Volt ARC Lithium 10.0Ah batteries. The Z6 can cut up to two acres on a single charge.

Ego Power+ said the Z6 is a platform-compatible ZTR, powered by all EGO 56 Volt Arc lithium batteries.

The Z6 is equipped with an LCD interface for customization of the mowing experience. Operators can select from three driving modes (control, standard and sport). Ego said the standard mode is designed for everyday use, control mode is designed to protect turf and sport mode offers precision cuts around sharp turns.

The Z6 is built with a hydraulic seat suspension. The low-profile design of the Z6 allows the mower to hug the ground.

“Ego continues to innovate by offering a fully-featured ZTR like nothing else on the market,” Joe Turoff, chief marketing officer for Ego, said. “The Z6 is built to amaze with premium features such as 32 high-intensity LED lights that illuminate the driver’s view in challenging light conditions, the drink holder built for larger tumblers and storage compartment including a dedicated slot for your cell phone with USB charging port all come standard. The Z6 is also Bluetooth connected for full control of your mowing experience, easy battery monitoring and updates to the latest features.”

The EGO Power+ 42-inch zero-turn riding mower features: