Ego unveils a larger-deck update to its ZTR line

Ego‘s new 52-inch deck version of its Z6 zero-turn riding mower is a 25-hp battery-powered machine and is reportedly able to cut six acres on a single charge.

Reaching a top speed of 8 mph, the new Z6 runs off of six included Ego 12.0Ah 56-v ARC lithium batteries. Operators can add additional batteries to increase mowing acreage capacity, according to the company.

The company said that all six included batteries can be fully charged in four hours. Ego said Z6 is a platform-compatible riding mower.

An adjustable seat suspension comes with an LCD interface featuring three driving modes: control, standard, and sport. LED lights, a USB charging port and Bluetooth come standard with the new Z6.

The company said its mower, batteries and chargers are backed by a five-year warranty.

Other machine specs include five independent brushless motors, 10 position cutting height adjustments, as well as 3-in-1 mulching, bagging and side-discharge functionality.