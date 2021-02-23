Elite Grounds L.C. joins Stratton & Brätt

Stratton & Brätt, a large, long-serving, privately-owned landscaping company in Utah, has merged operations with Elite Grounds L.C.

Both companies are headquartered in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Elite Grounds will handle all commercial and residential property maintenance, while Stratton and Brätt will focus on design/build of commercial and residential landscapes.

Elite Grounds was founded in 1978 Lawn & Yardworks by Verel Ashby. Stratton and Brätt, founded in 1967, is known for large commercial and high-end residential projects. Stratton and Brätt said the merger with Elite Grounds expands Stratton and Brätt’s growth potential.

“Elite Grounds has a strong team of industry leaders who understand not just the how but the why of landscape construction and maintenance,” said Steven Bingham, community manager for Desert Color Community Association in southern Utah. “Their team is thoughtful and strategic as they provide the highest-quality landscape solutions.”