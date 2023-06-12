Emerald Lawns joins Senske Services

Senske Services, No. 60 on the 2022 LM150 list acquired Emerald Lawns of Austin, Texas. Emerald Lawns offers lawn care, tree care and pest control services. With this addition, Senske Services enters the Southwest region.

“We are thrilled to welcome the 178 talented employees of Emerald into the ever-growing Senske family of brands,” stated Casey Taylor, CEO of Senske Services. “Having spent time with their team, it is evident how they have evolved into a well-established and trusted service provider in Texas.”

Mary and Luke Hawthorne founded Emerald Lawns in 2006. The company services Austin, San Antonio, Temple and surrounding areas in Texas. Luke Hawthorne will continue to lead Emerald Lawns.

“While selling Emerald was a tough decision it was made easier knowing that this acquisition will open doors and offer growth opportunities for my employees that I just could not have gotten for them on my own,” Luke Hawthorne said. “The sales process was seamless, and I can sincerely say the whole Senske team was a pleasure to work with. I’m excited to see just how far we can take the continued expansion of Emerald Lawns with the combined resources of Senske and GTCR. It’s a new chapter for myself and Emerald but one I’m looking forward to.”