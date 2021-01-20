Enter to win a Turfco T5000 ride-on applicator

Turfco is giving landscape professionals a chance to win an all-new Turfco T5000 Ride-On Applicator as the grand prize in its 2021 landscape pros giveaway. Additionally, six first-place winners will each receive a Yeti Rambler 14-ounce stainless mug.

To enter, visit here and fill out the registration form online. Enter early to be included in the monthly Yeti mug drawings, between now and June 30, 2021. Limit one entry per person, the giveaway is open to current owners of a landscape business based in the U.S. The T5000 grand prize will be awarded in July 2021.

The T5000 is Turfco’s all-new ride-on applicator, built for maximum productivity and performance for landscape professionals with larger properties to maintain. The load capacity for the T5000 is 325 pounds of granular, 60 gallons of liquid spray, and with the optional 3-in-1 tank, operators can cover as much as 300,000 square feet in one fill. The unique steering wheel-based drive system simplifies the training process and could save business owners thousands of dollars annually in training costs, according to the company.

The hydraulically driven spreader provides infinite control up to 25 feet wide. The T5000’s unique two-nozzle boomless spray system delivers a spray width of 10 feet, increasing productivity up to 29 percent percent over existing units. The boomless design eliminates some of the maneuverability challenges of spray booms by letting operators glide past obstacles such as signposts and fire hydrants without slowing down.

“A lot of guys are telling us they can’t keep up with business demand due to labor issues,” said George Kinkead, president, Turfco. “We’re excited to bring a new level of spreader-sprayer productivity in the form of the T5000 — which answers the need for a high-capacity applicator that’s nimble and easy to use. In appreciation of the new T5000, we’re sponsoring the 2021 giveaway — and I urge every landscape professional to enter for a chance to bring home this game-changing turf-maintenance tool.”

The T5000 builds on the heritage of the hardworking T3100, so that between the two machines, business owners can cover more properties, large and small. For even greater productivity, operators trained on the T3100 can get up to speed on the T5000 faster — drastically reducing operator training time.

The T5000 spreader-sprayer is available for factory-direct purchase from Turfco. For more product information, including virtual product demonstrations, and to purchase, please visit the company website.