Entries for 2022 HNA Awards now open

Entries for the 2022 Hardscape North America (HNA) Awards are now open.

The annual awards program honors outstanding residential and commercial hardscape projects. Entries feature hardscaping designs for walkways, patios, pool decks, outdoor living kitchens and living spaces and driveways as well as commercial plazas and streets.

Award winners will be recognized during the 2022 HNA Awards Ceremony on Oct. 20 during the Hardscape North America trade show — held in conjunction with Equip Expo — at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

“We have been participating in the HNA Awards for years. We won our first HNA Award in 2009 and we’ve participated annually for 12 straight years,” said 2021 HNA Awards Winner Joe Monello of Monello Landscape Industries. “We are extremely proud of our multiple awards received over the years and with the national recognition HNA provides for Monello Landscape Industries.”

Eligible projects include residential and commercial projects in the following categories:

Clay brick

Clay brick, permeable

Concrete paver

Concrete paver, permeable

Segmental retaining walls

Combination of hardscape products

Porcelain paver

Natural stone

Outdoor living features

Vintage installation

All entries, except the vintage installation category, must have been completed between Nov. 1, 2018, and June 30, 2022. Vintage installation entries must have been installed before 2012. Projects are juried by industry experts for their excellence in design, craftsmanship, construction and compatibility. The early-bird deadline is Aug. 12 and the final entry deadline is Sept. 2.