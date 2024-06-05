Entries for 2024 HNA Awards now open

Entries for the 2024 Hardscape North America (HNA) Awards are now being accepted. Award winners will be recognized at the HNA Awards Ceremony on Oct. 17.

The annual awards program honors residential and commercial hardscape projects across nine categories. Entries feature hardscaping designs for walkways, patios, pool decks, outdoor living kitchens and living spaces, and driveways as well as commercial plazas and streets.

Eligible projects for the 2024 HNA Awards include both residential and commercial projects across various categories, with new categories introduced this year.

2024 award categories include:

Segmental concrete pavement.

Clay brick pavement.

Porcelain paver pavement.

Combination of hardscape products.

Retaining walls.

Adhered thin veneers.

Natural stone pavement.

Outdoor living features.

Vintage installation.

“This year’s HNA Awards program is an incredible opportunity to recognize and celebrate excellence in the hardscape industry,” said CMHA President Robert Thomas. “This annual competition showcases the best of the best, featuring outstanding achievements in design, creativity, innovation and expertise across various categories. It’s a platform where the industry’s most talented hardscape professionals can be acknowledged for their amazing projects, setting new standards and inspiring others in the field.”

To qualify for the 2024 HNA Awards, all entries (excluding the vintage installation category) must have been completed between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2024. Projects are assessed based on design excellence, craftsmanship, construction and compatibility. The entry deadline is Aug. 23.

Award winners will be recognized during the Hardscape North America trade show, Oct. 16-18 in Louisville, Ky.