Environmental Designs, Colorado Property Care merge

Environmental Designs recently joined Colorado Property Care (CPC), a commercial snow removal, landscape maintenance and water management operation in Castle Rock, Colo.

Environmental Designs serves the Denver Metro area with commercial and residential landscape management and tree care. Environmental Designs said the addition of Castle Rock expands the operation further south in the state.

‘We’ve serviced the Southern Denver Metro and Castle Rock area,” said Environmental Designs in a post. “Thanks to CPC, we are officially established in the region to serve our and CPC’s clientele better.”

Environmental Designs said Colorado Property Care’s culture was a big driver of the transaction and the companies have plans to continue to expand service offerings.

“After going through CPC testimonials, we were touched by all the positive reviews their clients left,” Environmental Designs added in the post. “In addition, CPC’s hardworking maintenance crews have had many positive reviews; they are always professional, doing projects promptly and reviewing plans to correct even the most straightforward obstacles.”