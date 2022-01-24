Enviroscapes joins Schill Grounds Management

The Canton Repository reports Enviroscapes of Louisville, Ohio, has joined Schill Grounds Management of North Ridgeville, Ohio.

Enviroscapes provides commercial landscape maintenance, design/installation services, snow and ice removal and public utility clearing and mowing. Schill Grounds Management provides commercial landscaping and snow removal.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The addition of Enviroscapes is one of many moves Schill has made in the last several years including the addition of The Ohio Valley Group’s commercial division and the addition of Ward + Thornton Landscapes of Maineville, Ohio, and Fredericks Landscaping of Cincinnati.

The Repository reports Enviroscapes will maintain its local offices and founder and CEO Todd Pugh will have an ownership stake in Schill as market president for Schill’s Akron-Canton region. The news story indicates Pugh’s role will help Schill grow and expand its service area in the upper Midwest.

Enviroscapes brand name will remain in place in the Akron-Canton market as well as in western Pennsylvania.