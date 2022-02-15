Envisor Consulting announces in-person events

Envisor Consulting announced additional days for its Account Management Masters seminars, adding July 17-18 in Dallas.

Envisor also announced new in-person programming for owners and executive managers including:

Executive Management Masters will help landscape technicians learn the skills needed to take on leadership roles within the business. The two-day event is designed for business owners, managers and rising stars. Lessons will focus on equipping leaders with the business tools needed for success around the principles of:

Organizational development

Workflow management

Business Development

Estimating

Financial and key business metrics

The Executive Management Masters takes place March 24-25 in Nashville, Tenn.

Envision 2022 is Envisor Consulting’s first annual executive management conference. Attendees will how to utilize Envisor’s “Green Dot” operating system. Attendees will hear presentations from business owners and a how Michael Hatcher’s Landscape Center. Participants will be exposed to the fundamentals of successful landscape organizations and leave with a better vision of how to lead their organizations to the next level.

Envision 2022 will be held Aug. 18-19 in Memphis, Tenn.