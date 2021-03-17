Envisor Consulting to offer organizational development webinar

Ken Thomas and Ben Gandy, principals with Envisor Consulting, will present a webinar on their Green Dot Operating System and share the keys to developing a fully functioning organization.

This webinar will be held March 30 from 2-2:30 p.m. ET.

Thomas and Gandy will share an overview of the Green Dot Operating System — a system that combines business philosophy, systems, processes, business tools and key performance indicators — and why it is critical for advancing landscape businesses.

This webinar is designed for middle managers, including account managers, production managers and operation managers. Thomas and Gandy say business owners and leaders are also encouraged to attend.

To learn more about the webinar and to register, click here.