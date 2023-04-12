Envisor Consulting’s Account Management Masters seminar to head to Denver

Envisor Consulting will host its Account Management Masters in Denver, Colo., on July 13 -14. The two-day intensive training offers owners and account managers the opportunity to learn the skills needed to connect with clients at the highest level.

Industry leaders such as Ken Thomas, Ben Gandy and industry guests will share insights and industry best practices required to master this critical role of owning and operating a market-leading company.

The event offers attendees the opportunity to equip their teams with the tools to help their company succeed.

Seminar attendees will gain a better understanding of: