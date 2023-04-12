Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Envisor Consulting’s Account Management Masters seminar to head to Denver

April 12, 2023 -  By
0 Comments

Envisor Consulting will host its Account Management Masters in Denver, Colo., on July 13 -14. The two-day intensive training offers owners and account managers the opportunity to learn the skills needed to connect with clients at the highest level.

Industry leaders such as Ken Thomas, Ben Gandy and industry guests will share insights and industry best practices required to master this critical role of owning and operating a market-leading company.

The event offers attendees the opportunity to equip their teams with the tools to help their company succeed.

Seminar attendees will gain a better understanding of:

  • How to become your clients’ “trusted advisor”;
  • How to increase enhancement sales;
  • How to effectively onboard new clients;
  • The components of effective site walks; and
  • The laws of on-site productivity.

Related Articles

Penn State Extension short course offers prep for pesticide applicator certification exams
Snowfighters Institute to host in-person events across the country
Penn State Extension to offer in-person and online educational events for landscape pros
State of the Industry Report: Path to success in 2023
This article is tagged with , , , and posted in Today's Green Industry News

Post a Comment